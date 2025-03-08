All Eyes Are On Jaguars' Brenton Strange in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars will look a lot different when they eventually take the field for the 2025 season. Following several cuts, releases, and trades, the new regime in Jacksonville has honed in on youth, and luckily for them, they have tons of it.
One veteran that was let go by the franchise on Thursday was tight end Evan Engram. Engram was with the franchise when he signed a deal in 2022. After a strong two seasons, injuries plagued Engram in 2024, holding him to several career lows.
Now with new head coach Liam Coen taking steer of the ship, he will have one less tight end to play with. However, Engram will still be around given he was traded to a in divisional rival in the Houston Texans. That being said, 2025 is time for tight end Brenton Strange to shine.
Strange was drafted by Jacksonville in 2023 NFL Draft where he was taking in the third round out of Penn State. Strange saw his role increase when Engram went down to injury early in the season. It was then that Strange had some time to showcase what he's got. Safe to say he's proven enough.
In two seasons, Strange has played in 31 games for the Jaguars, while bringing in 45 receptions that went for a total of 446 receiving yards. As previously stated, his sophomore season in 2024 saw him take the ball and run with it, literally and figuratively.
Playing in all 17 games, Strange recorded 40 receptions and 411 receiving yards. He also brought in three touchdowns, and fielded 21 first downs. While the numbers do not jump off the page, it must be kept in mind that Strange was primarily used in the secondary before getting the starting role when Engram went down.
Going into his third season and at 24 years old, the Jaguars have several youthful players to pair Strange with, including wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr, Parker Washington, and a returning Gabe Davis.
The Jaguars are building their young core now with what they have as they plan to bank on their slew of draft picks in the upcoming years. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence coming back, hopefully in a big way, Jacksonville will be buzzing if the team starts winning early.
