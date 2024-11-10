What This Vikings Star Hopes the Jaguars Do on Sunday
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson knows what he wants to see the Jacksonville Jaguars do on Sunday.
The question is -- will they do it?
Speaking with Vikings media this week, Jefferson made it clear that the Vikings have picked up on Jacksonville's biggest defensive tendency, which is man coverage. And few receivers are as good at beating man coverage than Jefferson, who is the NFL's No. 1 wideout and a reminder to the Jaguars about past draft mistakes.
According to Sports Info Solutions, Jefferson is No. 2 among all players in receiving yards against man coverage, No. 2 in yards per route run, No. 2 in yards per target, No. 2 in EPA, and is tied for No. 1 in touchdowns.
In short, Jefferson dominates man coverage week in and week out. And few teams run man coverage as often as the Jaguars. Jefferson knows it, too.
"I love the one-on-one battles, and I hope I get them more," Jefferson said this week.
"Hopefully we get them going into Jacksonville. We know the tendencies that they love to play man to man a little bit. Hopefully they carry that same tendency, and we see a little bit of man to man on Sunday.”
The Jaguars have made it clear they will not shadow Jefferson with No. 1 cornerback Tyson Campbell, though he may see his fair share of Jefferson nonetheless.
But regardless of whether it is Campbell, Montaric Brown or Ronald Darby on one of the best players in the entire league, the Jaguars are going to play their game. They aren't going to let anyone change that -- not even Jefferson.
"Obviously, Jefferson, he's at the top of the game receiver-wise. So, we've got to stay on top of him. That's the biggest thing. He's going to get his catches. Just stay on top," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week.
"Eliminate the explosive catches and then tackle. Get him on the ground because he is a good run-after-catch guy. If he gets his catch, keep it as short as we can and then get him on the ground and let's line up and play again.”
