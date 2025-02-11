BREAKING: Jaguars to Interview Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years. Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
It was not a pretty sight for the Jaguars after the first interview with Coen because he informed the Jaguars that he was returning to Tampa Bay next season. However after owner Shad Khan moved some pieces around in the organization, he got Coen to change his mind after the second interview.
Khan fired former general manager Trent Baalke, and now, since hiring Coen, they will start the process once again of finding a new general manager. That was one thing that pulled Coen back to Jacksonville and finally made him say yes to the job. Khan will talk to Coen about the role and what he is looking for in a general manager. Coen can have the final say in the decision.
The Jaguars will pick up the process this week and do not be surprised by the end of the week if the Jaguars name a new general manager to help Coen and the franchise turn things around in Jacksonville.
According to NFL Network's NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills will be interviewing Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray this week.
"The Jaguars interview process kicks into gear this week, and that includes speaking with Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray in the middle of this week, sources say. There are roughly 10 or so candidates, plus at least one potentially more internal candidates," said Rapoport on X/Twitter.
Per Bills: Gray was previously the assistant director of player personnel for Buffalo from 2020 to 2022 and first joined the Bills in 2017. Prior to Buffalo, Gray spent 11 seasons as a college scout with the Minnesota Vikings. He also worked for the Chiefs from 2003 to 2005 in various roles with player development and player personnel. Gray recently was selected to attend the NFL's first Accelerator Program, which aims to promote diversity in decision-making roles throughout the NFL.
