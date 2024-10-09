Where Do Jaguars Land in Week 6 Power Rankings?
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't quite revived their season yet, but getting their first win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 at least gives the franchise some hope.
Sitting at 1-4 doesn't give the Jaguars much room for error, but they can at least breath a sigh of relief this week.
So, where do the pundits have the Jaguars after Week 5?
Sports Illustrated: No. 28
The Jaguars rose one spot this week after their win.
"A much-needed win by the Jaguars before the London trip. These Doug Pederson teams have needed to get to some dark places before they perform," Conor Orr said. "Oddly, Trevor Lawrence looked mechanically sharper, Travon Walker had three sacks and a forced fumble and Brian Thomas looked like one of the best rookie receivers of the class. Are we seeing similarities to the 3–7 team from 2022 that turned on the jets and sprinted to a first-place finish?"
NFL.com: No. 29
The Jaguars jumped three spots in NFL.com's rankings this week.
"The Jaguars’ one-week stay in the basement is over after their first win of the season, and Trevor Lawrence’s first as a starting QB since Week 12 of last season. Nice little 25th birthday present. He was sharper than he’d been all season, working the ball around well and avoiding mistakes, outside one forced pass to Brian Thomas Jr. that was picked," Eric Edholm said.
"Thomas is becoming the type of receiver a quarterback will take his chances with, again displaying his game-changing ability in the win. And it’s been fun to see Tank Bigsby work his way out of last year’s doghouse and into a primary role, running for two scores, including a thrilling 65-yarder that should have put the game away. The Jags sure did make it interesting late, but they hung on for a massive win for Lawrence and Doug Pederson especially."
33rd Team: No. 29
The Jaguars rose three spots in this week's rankings.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars had to get a win in Week 5 to avoid an 0-2 start, and they got it done against the Colts. Trevor Lawrence played his best game of the season, and Brian Thomas looked like a superstar, catching his third touchdown of the season. Jacksonville still has a long climb back in the AFC, but this was a nice win to get before it heads to London," Marcus Mosher said.
USA Today: No. 30
The Jaguars rose two spots in this week's USA Today power rankings.
"With former LSU teammate Nabers concussed, WR Brian Thomas Jr. now leads all rookies with 397 receiving yards and all AFC players (minimum 20 receptions) with 18.0 yards per catch," Nate Davis said.
CBS Sports: No. 29
Pete Prisco has the Jaguars rising three spots after their win over the Colts.
"They saved their season by beating the Colts and now must win two in London to have a chance to do anything this season. Trevor Lawrence came alive against the Colts," Prisco said.
Yahoo! Sports: No. 28
The Jaguars are still in the No. 28 spot after last week.
"The Jaguars gave up 34 points and 447 yards at home to a Colts team missing Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor on offense. Sure, Jacksonville won. Better than being 0-5. But that was not an impressive step forward," Frank Schwab said.
