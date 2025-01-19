Where Do the Jaguars Rank in Cap Space Entering 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the 2025 offseason with plenty of ammo to improve the roster, but it will be fascinating to see how the Jaguars navigate free agency.
The Jaguars are not flooded with riches in terms of overall cap space this offseason, but they are still in a good spot even after record-setting extensions for Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen and Tyson Campbell last season. They also extended left tackle Walker Little during the second half of the season.
Even after those deals, the Jaguars currently rank No. 17 in overall cap space entering the 2025 offseason according to Pro Football Focus, with their figure coming in at $35,661,564. While this isn't a complete embarrassment of riches, it does give the Jaguars room to make any moves they deem necessary.
With that said, perhaps the Jaguars shouldn't be expected to be active in free agency after what owner Shad Khan stressed to local media last offseason, noting the team can no longer be addicted to free agency.
Either way, the Jaguars are in good shape on the cap front -- something Khan clearly values in the front office.
“Well, I think if you look at the body of work, certainly over the last five years. You look at the building blocks of players we have that we're building the team around, you look at your salary cap, you look at the number of draft picks we have now and also making sure that our key players are getting paid. All of that has happened and we haven’t mortgaged a future so to speak," Khan said earlier this month.
"Some of the decision-making, do we pay our players or let them walk and then replace them with the draft and improve the players? That's happened in the last two drafts. Number one receiver and right tackle would be something that comes to mind right away. So, I mean we can get into the granular things but overall, I think it's pretty good. But again, I think I want to go back to all of the stuff that's been done, every player that came in whether through the draft or free agency, wasn't a person’s choice like Trent or myself or the coach for that matter. It was a collaborative effort. What are the schemes? What kind of players do we need? and so on. Things didn't work out, it's just not one person.”
