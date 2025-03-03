Where Draft Expert Ranks Jaguars' Star as Historical Prospect
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has long been seen as one of the most talented quarterback prospects in recent memory.
Entering the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence was tabbed by many as a generational prospect and as the best quarterback prospect since Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck entered the NFL.
As a result, it is hardly a surprise to see Lawrence named early in a recent list of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory.
Looking at each first-round quarterback prospect since the 2020 NFL Draft, ESPN's Matt Miller ranked the 19 quarterbacks drafted since 2020 along with Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
As Miller noted, he only took pre-draft evaluations into consideration and had the aid of "NFL scouts, decision-makers and analysts" when tasked with ranking the quarterbacks.
For Lawrence, he unsurprisingly came in near the very top of the list -- all the way at No. 2 overall. The only quarterback ranked above Lawrence is Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
"Lawrence was deemed the next great NFL quarterback prospect before even taking a snap for Clemson. The consensus five-star prep recruit became a 2½-year starter for the Tigers, posting a 34-2 record and racking up 90 passing touchdowns in college," Miller said.
"Lawrence's combination of arm strength, mobility, creativity and 6-foot-6 size stood out in the lead-up to the 2021 draft. After a rocky rookie season, he drastically improved with 25 touchdown passes in 2022, leading the Jaguars to an AFC South title and playoff win over the Chargers. But he has thrown for only 32 touchdowns to 21 interceptions since then, and the Jaguars tied for the second-worst record in the NFL in 2024."
Injuries have been the story of Lawrence's third and fourth seasons after a stellar 2022 season. With new head coach Liam Coen now in place after getting the most out of another former No. 1 pick in Baker Mayfield last year, Coen will now be tasked with helping Lawrence reach his massive potential.
"We want to have Trevor's input. He is our guy. He's the franchise, and as much as we can involve him in the process without maybe putting too much on his plate, he's a new father, now a husband, he's just getting into it. But he's hungry. He's hungry," Coen said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"He wants to be playing at the highest level possible, and how do we include him in some of those conversations, specifically with some of the skill players and obviously on the offensive line. So, he will definitely be involved in some of that while just being mindful of not putting too much on him, because he's going to be learning a completely new system and having to go through a new transition again.”
