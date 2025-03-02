Jaguars Could Snatch Towering Weapon to Maximize Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing an absolutely pivotal offseason in which they must develop a sense of genuine direction.
Thus far, they appear to be doing that, as they hired Liam Coen as their new head coach, and Coen has brought in some strong, offensive-minded minds to supplement him.
It's pretty clear that the Jaguars are prioritizing Trevor Lawrence, and why not? After all, Jacksonville signed the former No. 1 overall pick to a $275 million contract extension last offseason, and his last couple of years have been pretty pedestrian.
The Jaguars badly need to add some more weapons for Lawrence, whose only truly reliable target at the moment is Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Kirk's future with the team is up in the air, and the same can be said about Evan Engram. Then there is Gabe Davis, last year's big free-agent signing who logged just 20 catches in 10 games during his debut campaign in Duval.
So, it should not come as too much of a surprise that Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network has the Jaguars aiming for a big-time talent at wide receiver in the NFL Draft, as he is predicting them to snatch TCU Horned Frogs star Savion Williams in the third round.
"Drops and route-running footwork are areas of improvement for Savion Williams, but he’s a freak athlete with elite size, speed, and ball-carrier vision with the ball in his hands that makes him worth taking a Day 2 flier on," Infante wrote.
Williams stands 6-foot-5 and has incredible speed. He obviously possesses a terrific catch radius, and he is also one of the most versatile weapons in this class.
The Deebo Samuel-like playmaker hauled in 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 322 yards and six scores in 2024, which would be a massive blessing for a Jaguars offense that desperately needs some nuance.
It would definitely be interesting to see what Lawrence could do with Williams, and imagine both Thomas and Williams on the outside? That would be an absolute nightmare for opposing secondaries and could truly maximize Lawrence's talents.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.