Where Trevor Lawrence's Game Can Improve in 2025
There were many reasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars' disappointing 4-13 campaign this past season. Along with subpar coaching and overall performances from most of the team's players, the Jaguars undoubtedly missed star quarterback Trevor Lawrence this season.
The Jaguars' roster lacks talent, which also impacts things. However, Lawrence missed about half of the season with multiple injuries. While his absence directly correlated to the team's failed season, Lawrence struggled in the 10 games he did appear in.
Daniel Griffis of Action Sports Jax analyzed the veteran quarterback's game as he is set to begin his fifth season in the league. Although he is coming off an injury-shortened season, Lawrence is still one of the better quarterbacks in the league.
"I wanted to see how Lawrence performed inside the pocket versus outside of it. Aside from facing blitzes, this was the most drastic disparity. When inside the pocket, Lawrence had a passer rating of 89.14," Griffis said.
Griffis noted that Lawrence's production dropped significantly once he left the pocket. However, Lawrence was on pace to nearly match his career high in sacks, meaning he likely was always ready to leave inadequate protection while trying to make a play downfield.
Still, it is Lawrence's responsibility to be accurate more often than not, as he is one of the highest-paid players in the league. The Jaguars expect top-tier performances from a player they are paying top-tier money to, and in this instance, Lawrence has not succeeded.
"Outside of [the pocket], that number plummeted to just 74.44. Lawrence’s legs are certainly an asset as a runner. However, he hasn’t performed well when creating out of structure," Griffis said.
"This is an area where other top quarterbacks are excelling. Lawrence, however, hasn’t been able to create in the same ways those other quarterbacks have. This past season, Lawrence completed just 7 of his 29 attempts (24.1%) outside of the pocket."
The Jaguars' issues were more profound than any one player or coach. However, the Jaguars have started fresh with a new head coach and new coordinators. It is now time for Jacksonville's front office to fix the group of players they have by having a strong offseason.
