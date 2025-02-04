Which Free Agents Have Ties to Jaguars' Anthony Campanile?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Campanile. Now, the Jaguars will have to fill out the depth chart he is set to take over.
So, which current pending free agents make sense as potential fits for the Jaguars due to their history with Campanile? We break it down below.
Jevon Holland
One of the top defenders on the market, Jevon Holland has the ability to be a game-changer at the safety position. It remains to be seen whether the Jaguars would actually pay big money in free agency this year after striking out in the 2024 offseason. But if they do, then Holland makes a ton of sense.
Emmanuel Ogbah
The Jaguars have needed a No. 3 edge rusher for each of the last two seasons, and it would make sense for Emmanuel Ogbah to be considered for that role now that the Jaguars are under new management that won't be so stubborn about the position. Ogbah was in Miami for all four of Campanile's seasons with the team.
Da'Shawn Hand
Dolphins veteran defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand actually has two connections to the Jaguars staff after spending time on the 2021 Tennessee Titans squad with new defensive line coach Matt Edwards. He is a run-first defender (only five career sacks), but he has always done a good job at the point of attack.
Isaiah McDuffie
The only player on this list who has played for Campanile at two different spots is Packers linebacker Isiah McDuffie. The first two years of his college career at Boston College overlapped with Campanile's time there, and McDuffie had 85 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2018 when Campanile was co-defensive coordinator. In 2024, he started all 17 games and was a few tackles short of 100 tackles. He is more of a thumper against the run than a coverage player, but Campanile knows him well.
Eric Stokes
Just a few years ago, Eric Stokes was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft before Georgia teammate Tyson Campbell. Fast forward to 2024 and Campbell has established himself as an impact starter while Stokes has had issues with injuries. He could be an intriguing flyer due to his physical traits and draft pedigree, but it is hard to bank on him being much more.
Eric Wilson
An eight-year veteran who started 12 games for the Packers last season, it is unlikely that Eric Wilson can be a three-down player moving forward. Still, he could give the Jaguars a boost in terms of linebacker depth behind Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd and Ventrell Miller, and he has extensive experience on special teams.
Tedarrell Slaton
A truly gargantuan defender, the former University of Florida product started 17 games for the Packers last season. He was one of the biggest reasons for their success against the run, though he provides a very limited pass-rush skill set with just two sacks and seven quarterback hits over four years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE