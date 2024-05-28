Which Jaguars Are in Contract Years in 2024?
Over 30 members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 90-man roster is set to enter a contract year in 2024.
From the starters who are franchise building blocks to the fringe depth players, below is each Jaguars player hoping to do their best Josh Allen impression and cash-in on a contract year.
LT Cam Robinson
The Jaguars' starting left tackle since 2017, Cam Robinson is the strong favorite to start at left tackle in 2024.
CB Tyson Campbell
A starter for the Jaguars since the day he was drafted at No. 33, Campbell had a strong end to his rookie season, a terrific second year, and then a lost third year due to nagging injuries.
LT Walker Little
An off-and-on again starter since his rookie season, chances are that Walker Little enters 2024 as a backup. He could be one of the more difficult players to retain.
S Andre Cisco
A third-round pick in 2021, Andre Cisco has some of the best production of any Jaguars defender in that period and could be a legit breakout candidate in his contract year.
RG Brandon Scherff
The starting right guard of each of the last two seasons, Brandon Scherff re-worked his contract this offseason and is the expected starter entering 2024.
QB Mac Jones
Acquired by the Jaguars this offseason for a sixth-round pick, Mac Jones is the heavy favorite to be the Jaguars' No. 2 quarterback.
QB C.J. Beathard
It has become hard to see C.J. Beathard as the No. 2 quarterback after the Mac Jones trade, which could mean a spot on the practice squad this year.
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter and DL Adam Gotsis
A pair of respected veteran interior lineman, each was among the Jaguars' top reserves on defense a year ago.
OL Blake Hance
A versatile lineman who has been used at both guard and even left tackle, Blake Hance might be the best bet as the No. 10 lineman.
LB Caleb Johnson
Arguably the Jaguars' top special teams linebacker, Caleb Johnson was a free agent this offseason before re-signing.
OL Tyler Shatley
The longest-tenured Jaguar on the roster, Tyler Shatley re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.
TE Luke Farrell
A fifth-round pick in 2021, Luke Farrell has been a solid TE3 for the Jaguars over the last two seasons.
TE Josiah Deguara
A former Green Bay Packers second-round pick, Josiah Deguara signed to the roster this offseason.
EDGE Trevis Gipson
A first-year Jaguar after a lost season in Tennessee, Trevis Gipson will look to turn his one-year deal into something more.
RB D'Ernest Johnson
Signed in free agency in 2023, D'Ernest Johnson played a key role in 2023 as a special teamer and backup running back.
WR Tim Jones
The Jaguars' dirty work receiver over the last two years, Tim Jones has established himself on the depth chart thanks to his blocking and special teams ability.
CB Gregory Junior
A sixth-round pick in 2022, Gregory Junior appeared in nine games last year.
K Riley Patterson
Whether Riley Patterson has a chance to show out in his contract year will come down to a kicker battle between him and sixth-round kicker Cam Little.
OL Cole Van Lanen
A reserve lineman the Jaguars acquired in trade two years ago, Cole Van Lanen has appeared in 25 games as a backup.
DB Terrell Edmunds, LB Ty Summers and CB Tre Flowers
Three veterans signed to the Jaguars' roster earlier this month, this trio are all on one-year deals and will have to impress the Jaguars' staff in camp.
CB Tevaughn Campbell
One of the oldest cornerbacks on the Jaguars' roster, Campbell has appeared in seven games for the Jaguars over the last two seasons.
EDGE D.J. Coleman
One of the Jaguars' top undrafted free agents a year ago, D.J. Coleman spent the 2023 season on the practice squad.
DB Erick Hallett II
A sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft, Erick Hallett spent his rookie year on the practice squad. His contract is not a four-year rookie deal because he was waived from that contract before signing to the practice squad.
WR Seth Williams
The biggest wide receiver on the Jaguars' roster, Seth Williams spent last year on the practice squad.
OL Darryl Williams
The Jaguars' top reserve center in recent years, Darryl Williams spent last year on the practice squad.
EDGE De'Shaan Dixon
The Jaguars' top undrafted free agent from 2022, De'Shaan Dixon spent the year on the practice squad.
TE Josh Pederson
The son of head coach Doug Pederson, Josh Pederson spent the bulk of the season on the practice squad.
DL Esezi Otomewo
A former Minnesota Vikings draft pick, Esezi Otomewo spent part of the 2023 season on the Jaguars practice squad.
OL Keaton Sutherland
A veteran offensive lineman on his seventh team, Keaton Sutherland spent the latter of of the 2023 seaon on the Jaguars' practice squad.
OL Chandler Brewer
Signed last offseason after several years with the Los Angeles Rams, Chandler Brewer spent his time on and off the Jaguars' practice squad a year ago.