Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 5?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
Offense: Tank Bigsby
The Jaguars have been confident in second-year running back Tank Bigsby for some time. And after a true star-making performance against the Colts (13 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns), Bigsby has proven their confidence right.
Bigsby was electric against the Colts, willing his way to one touchdown and then breaking multiple tackles on another. He looks like one of the best running backs in the NFL this season.
There were other strong performances from the Jaguars' offense, with Trevor Lawrence having one of the best games of his career and Brian Thomas Jr. having the first 100-yard day of his career. But Bigsby put the Jaguars on his back in a big way this week.
“It was probably my favorite part from the game. Just seeing my brother got out there because we came in together," Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange said about Bigsy's performance.
"Obviously, we didn’t have the seasons that we wanted to have. He is out there doing what he does and that makes me more happy than anything. I am proud of Tank and we are both going to continue to put in the work to continue to get better and just grind.”
Defense: Travon Walker
The defensive game ball this week is maybe easier than it has been in any other game this year. Travon Walker had his first-ever three-sack game and also forced a fumble to set up a Jaguars field goal at the end of the first half, which proved to be invaluable in a three-point game.
Walker had a light-switch come on in a big way.
“Man, that was awesome. These are the moments that I tell Travon that you’re capable of having each and every game if you stay committed to what you’re doing each and every day, beat the guy in front of you and just win your one-on-one. You’re capable of having a game just like this every single time," Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said after the game about Walker's performance.
Special Teams: Cam Little
The first game-winner of what the Jaguars hope will be many to come happened on Sunday. The youngest kicker in the NFL nailed a 49-yard field goal to give the Jaguars their first win of the season and a much-deserved game ball.
