Which Week 13 Scenario Would Eliminate the Jaguars From the Playoffs?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 season is, for all intents and purposes, already over.
But the 2-9 Jaguars have yet to be officially eliminated from postseason contention. That could change in Week 13, though, with the last-place Jaguars now facing their first elimination scenario of the season.
According to NFLPlayoffScenarios.com, the Jaguars will officially be knocked out of the post-season if ...
- The Jaguars lose to the Houston Texans AND the Los Angeles Chargers win/tie AND the Denver Broncos win/tie.
OR
- The Jaguars tie AND the Los Angeles Chargers win AND the Denver Broncos win.
The Jaguars could, of course, beat the Texans in an upset victory and extend their playoff pipedream for another week. But the more likely scenario is the Jaguars fall to 2-10
Regardless, the same team that Jaguars owner Shad Khan proclaimed was the best in franchise history could now be eliminated from postseason contention on the first day of December. No matter how you slice it, the simple fact the Jaguars are facing an elimination scenario this early is as clear of a sign as any that the franchise is in a period of disaray.
"We’ve got to keep working. We’ve got to keep trying to, as a staff, put our players in position to make plays on the field," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"Ultimately, the players execute the game plan. Again, last week was about trying to find ways to do that. We're going to implement some things and really kind of get back to some things that I think were successful, have been successful for us. Whether it's rhythm, tempo, whatever, to try to get things going. Ultimately, we’ve got to focus as a staff, as players, and just continue to do our jobs.”
The Jaguars will enter Week 13 as big underdogs. And as losers of 14 of their last 17 games, the odds are the Jaguars will likely fall short again. But the NFL is an any given Sunday type of league, and the Jaguars already hung tough against the Texans in Week 4.
But with a loss, the Jaguars will miss the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.