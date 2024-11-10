Who Do Jaguars Land In Latest 2025 Mock Draft Projection?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely to have no shortage of needs when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2-7 Jaguars have holes up and down their roster, though they are certain they have a few things set in place for the long-term future.
They know their have their quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, two top edge rushers in Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, a No. 1 receiver and No. 1 cornerback in Brian Thomas Jr. and Tyson Campbell. They also have a talented veteran tight end in Evan Engram and a potential top running back duo in Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby.
Past that, though, the Jaguars have some serious question marks. The most looming are in the middle of the defense at safety and defensive tackle, along with an offensive line that has aging players and expiring contracts at every position but left guard and right tackle.
As a result, the Jaguars have a number of needs that they can focus on entering the 2025 season -- regardless of who is making the decisions. And in a recent mock draft projection from The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino, the Jaguars pass on needs at offensive tackle and defensive line to nab Colorado star Travis Hunter.
"A star at receiver and cornerback, Travis Hunter is the best overall player in the class. Jacksonville lacks star power, and it’s hard to envision Hunter being anything less than a Pro Bowler at whichever position he plays. The Jaguars need help at receiver and corner, so this is a pairing that checks all the boxes," Valentino said.
Considering the Jaguars may have a large hole across from Campbell in the secondary next season, few would argue against the Jaguars adding a top cover talent like Hunter. Hunter would bring plenty of star-power to the Jaguars' franchise, while also giving them a potential two-way player who can boost both the offense and defense.
Then again, there is the Deion Sanders influence at play. Sanders has coached Hunter at two different colleges and is a major influence on the star hybrid player's college career.
"Anywhere from one through four. One of them is going to be one. And the later one will not go behind four. Now, all this is subjective because I know where I want—kind of want them to go," Sanders said in the offseason. "And let's not forget Shiloh, okay? But I know where I want them to go. So there's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be, sorry, it's going to be an Eli."
