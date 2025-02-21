Who Has Been the Most Commonly Mocked Player to the Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have a bounty of options when it comes to the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but what if they go with the chalk pick?
As of right now, it appears that pick would be none other than University of Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham. The former Wolverines star is widely expected to be one of the first defenders off the board in April, and the Jaguars certainly need upgrades across the whole defense.
In a look from Pro Football Focus at which players are being mocked to which teams the most often, Graham is who the Jaguars landed on. As we prepare for the start of the NFL Scouting Combine next week, it seems more and more as if any pick other than Graham would qualify as a surprise.
"An explosive interior defender with an elite first step, Graham combines excellent bend and flexibility with fast, powerful hands. His devastating push-pull move makes him a nightmare for blockers, while his strength allows him to anchor and hold the line effectively," PFF said.
The Jaguars simply need more from their interior defensive line next season. They have talent there to start with, but the Jaguars got limited production from the interior group last season and teams like the Philadelphia Eagles just proved that there is no such thing as too many trench players.
This could all change after the combine, of course, but for now Graham looks like a player who would fit well in what the Jaguars are trying to do.
"We want guys that are going to play with their shoulders square, be able to read everybody's number and name tag every play, and attack contact, and never turn it down," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said earlier this month.
"Those are tenants of a great defense. Those are tenants of all the great defenses in the history of football and the great defenses I've ever been around. I watched that on the tape, when I watched the guys here, I see a lot of that. I see great effort, great strain. Meeting these guys, we’ve got a lot of great people in here, guys I'm excited to coach."
