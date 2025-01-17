Who Is Tabbed as Best Fit For Jaguars' HC Job?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of options when it comes to finding their next head coach.
As of today, the Jaguars have 10 candidates to replace former head coach Doug Pederson -- and it appears the Jaguars' job is one of the most coveted in the NFL thanks to aspects like the team's talent level, owner Shad Khan, draft picks, and, of course, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The question, of course, is who is the best fit to lead the franchise after Pederson's tenure lasted just three seasons? The Jaguars are casting a wide net by speaking to offensive coordinators and defensive coordinators, young coaches and ones with decades of experience, first-time head coach candidates and coaches looking for their second chance to lead an NFL franchise.
If you polled 10 different people, you probably get 10 different answers on who the Jaguars should hire. And thus, it is important to look at all outside opinions on the matter.
When looking at which coaches are the best fits for each open coaching vacancy, Pro Football Focus tabbed Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the top option for a position that includes some impressive candidates.
"Trevor Lawrence’s development should be the top priority for any incoming head coach. Brady worked under Sean Payton in the past. He elevated Joe Burrow’s game at LSU. He currently has Josh Allen playing the best football of his career, albeit in a more conservative nature," PFF said. "Brady’s willingness to adapt his system to the strengths of his players is huge. Pairing him with someone who runs a simpler style of defense like Robert Saleh could pay dividends for an otherwise talented team."
The question for Brady -- and all other candidates -- is not just what they can do with Lawrence, however. It is how they can help the Jaguars figure out what kind of team they really want to be.
"It seemed that the Jaguars weren’t quite sure of what they wanted their approach to be on offense or defense. They’ve struggled to run the ball for a couple of years now. They ran a ton of man coverage this past season on defense despite not having enough personnel capable of doing so. This team needs two things: an identity and an emphasis on protecting and maximizing Trevor Lawrence’s abilities," PFF said.
