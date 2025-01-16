Jaguars Head Coach Search: Pros and Cons to Joe Brady's Candidacy
The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a familiar spot in 2025: looking for a new head coach.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has gone through five head coaches in 13 years, with each of Mike Mularkey, Gus Bradley, Doug Marrone, Urban Meyer, and Doug Pederson all coming up short in the process.
With the Jaguars search for their next coach now up and running, we are going to take a look at what each candidate brings to the table, their backgrounds and what potential drawbacks could be to their candidacy.
We have already talked about Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Now, we move onto Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Background
- William & Mary (2013-2014): Linebackers coach
- Penn State (2015-2016): Graduate assistant
- New Orleans Saints (2017-2018): Offensive assistant
- LSU (2019): Passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach
- Carolina Panthers (2020-2021): Offensive coordinator
- Buffalo Bills (2022-2023): Quarterbacks coach
- Buffalo Bills (2023): Interim offensive coordinator
- Buffalo Bills (2024): Offensive coordinator
Pros
After the Bills decided to make a change at offensive coordinator during the season last year, there was plenty of speculation on whether the change would actually lead to an improved offensive attack. A year later, and it is more than fair to say that Brady and his concepts have elevated the Bills' offense to heights it has never reached.
Brady has helped every level of the Bills' offense improve, with his reach going far beyond Allen. He has helped the Bills develop a top-notch running game, while Allen has been able to put up video game numbers as a passer despite being surrounded by a skill group that is filled with more role plays than true X-factors.
Brady also comes from a quarterback background, which could be key for the Jaguars as they place priority on the development of Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has not yet developed as expected due to injuries and inconsistent play, but could the coach who has gotten the most out of Allen help change that right away?
Cons
The biggest red flag when it comes to Brady's candidacy is how much his success has been tied to elite quarterbacks. It is a bit unfair to ding him for getting production from top-notch quarterbacks, but it is worth wondering if Brady can truly get the most out of a developing quarterback or if he has been in the right place at the right time now twice in his career.
Brady's work with the LSU offense and Joe Burrow during their national championship run was stupendous, but Burrow did go on to become the No. 1 overall pick and has since established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in football. This doesn't lessen what Brady did with him, but it isn't like he was working with subpar pieces.
Similar could be said about Brady and his work with Josh Allen in Buffalo. He has helped Allen reach new heights, but he is also working with an MVP-level quarterback. When Brady was with the Carolina Panthers, his offense logically didn't pop off the same way it has with elite quarterbacks under center operating the unit.
