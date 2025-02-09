Who is the Jaguars' Best Chance at Hall of Fame on Current Roster?
As of 2025, there is only one Jacksonville Jaguars cornerstone in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: left tackle and current Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli.
Jaguars legend Fred Taylor was a finalist this year but ended up not making the final cut for this year's class. Taylor should certainly get his day in the sun eventually due to his record-breaking career and the impact he made on the game.
Unfortunately for Taylor, however, it seems like he is being impacted for being a member of the Jaguars during the vast majority of his career. The Jaguars play in a smaller market, are a young franchise, and have never traditionally been a heavyweight hitter in the NFL.
As a result, deserving and respected players like Taylor don't get the national recognition they deserve. The same happened to Boselli year after year until he finally made the cut.
That all brings us to this question: outside of Taylor, who is the next Jaguar who could find himself on the Hall of Fame track? Former Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is the obvious next name to have Hall of Fame candidacy who got his start with the Jaguars, but what about the current roster?
That is the question posed by CBS Sports, who pointed to rookie phenom wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. as their choice.
"The Jaguars were difficult. I went with a rookie who exuded upside in his first season. I'm going next-level to explain how good BTJ was in Year 1. With Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones throwing him in the football on a bad Jaguars team, he averaged 2.45 yards per route run, the sixth-highest in the NFL. For perspective, Justin Jefferson's was 2.43 this season," CBS said.
It is certainly bold to pick a player with just one year of experience as the Jaguars' option, especially when a player like Josh Hines-Allen could easily put himself on the path toward Canton. With that said, it is tough to ignore what Thomas did under less-than ideal circumstances in 2024.
If Thomas can continue to ascend each season like former LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase have, however, then he could find himself int his conversation a lot more frequently by the end of his career
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.