Will Jaguars Legend Fred Taylor Get Eventual Hall of Fame Nod?
Jacksonville Jaguars legendary running back Fred Taylor was not selected to the NFL Hall of Fame, which leads not only Jaguars fans, but football fans as a whole to wonder if Taylor will ever get his eventual nod to the Hall of Fame.
The 2025 Hall of Fame class members include: Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe.
Taylor played with the Jaguars franchise from 1998, the year Jacksonville selected Taylor in the first round (9th overall), to 2008, before he would spend his final two seasons with the New England Patriots.
In his career, Taylor played in 153 games, had 2,534 carries and totaled 11,695 rushing yards, while earning 66 touchdowns along the way. Taylor has been a semi finalist six times in the past, as 2025 was his second year in a row named a finalist for the Hall of Fame.
Taylor holds over 40 Jaguars franchise records and holds the 17th most rushing yards in the history of the National Football League. To add to that, 15 of the 16 running backs ahead of Taylor are all in the Hall of Fame.
Considering Taylor still holds Jaguars records to this day, voters should eventually come to their sense when realizing the type of talent Taylor possessed. If Taylor does make the Hall of Fame on day, he will join Tony Boselli as the only other Jacksonville Jaguars to earn that honor.
Speculation surrounding Taylors wait for immortality is often because of the lack of a Super Bowl ring. Or it could have something to do with Taylor playing in a "smaller market" as certain fans would like to categorize.
The legendary running back is also a one time Pro Bowler, which came with Jacksonville in the 2007 campaign. That season, Taylor finished with 223 carries, 1,202 rushing yards, and scored five touchdowns.
Taylor has some postseason success under his belt as well on his career. Though the Jaguars have never won it all, Taylor was present for four playoff runs with the franchise, collecting his fifth playoff appearance as a member of the New England Patriots.
Time will only tell, but given the franchise records held and being ranked within the Top 20 in rushing yards in the history of the NFL, the hall will eventually call Fred Taylor home.
