Who Is the Jaguars' Top Pending Free Agent?
With free agency set to kick off in under two months, the Jacksonville Jaguars don't exactly have a long list of key free agents they need to re-sign. With that said, there are a few players from the 2024 roster who will be able to find a new home in 2025 and be productive.
In a look at each's teams top-graded free agent entering the offseason, Pro Football Focus opted to give a nod to Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones, who has the potential to elevate his game in his next spot.
"As Trevor Lawrence endured a concussion and a shoulder injury, Jones filled in at a decent level. In 10 games (seven starts), Jones registered a 62.1 PFF passing grade with eight big-time throws and 10 turnover-worthy plays. His turnover-worthy play rate dropped from 5.8% in 2023 to 3.2% this year, although his big-time throw rate was a career low," PFF said.
"Jacksonville elected to trade for Jones before the year started, and his return to back up Lawrence isn’t out of the question. However, some teams may view Jones as a player similar to Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold or Geno Smith and try to cultivate his initial appeal coming out of Alabama."
It remains to be seen what kind of market there could be out there for Jones entering 2025. Several teams will need quarterbacks, and there will not be enough options in the 2025 NFL Draft to satisfy every team. That could mean Jones becomes the latest in a long line of former first-round quarterbacks to find a new home and success.
"Yeah, honestly, I love this game. So, I really put a lot of time into it and so do the people around me. I know the coaches and players felt that this year, whether I was starting or not," Jones said after the Jaguars' Week 18 finale.
"I try to be the first guy in and study and learn the offense and learn the people and all that. I love football. I know that and eventually it’s going to even out and go my way. So, I’m looking forward to that and I’m looking forward to watching these guys grow as well.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.