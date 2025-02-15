Why Heath Farwell is Returning to the Jaguars
One of the first big moves of Liam Coen's tenure as the Jacksonville Jaguars was an obvious one: retaining special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.
Farwell has done wonders with the Jaguars' special teams unit over the last three years, helping develop All-Pros and Pro Bowlers and overseeing career years from punter Logan Cooke, long snapper Ross Matiscik, and returner Jamal Agnew.
And for Farwell, it was always clear how badly the Jaguars wanted him to remain in place even after head coach Doug Pederson was fired on Jan. 6. Two weeks later, the Jaguars had a new head coach and Farwell was set to stay.
“We were right in that area and the best part about it from day one, the Khans, the organization made it very clear they wanted me here and that was a big part of where we were going forward. So, I had that going. I did get some interest, but ultimately, we wanted to be here," Farwell said.
"The organization wanted us here. It was a clear-cut deal for my family and I. This was the best situation. Blend in with this new crowd of staff and make the best of it here, and let's do this. Let's figure out a way to win."
The addition of Coen and other changes to the franchise over the last month made it a desirable place for Farwell to remain, even with other teams sniffing around him as one of the best special teams coordinators in the NFL.
Now, Coen will enter his first NFL season with a trusted lieutenant who has seen and done it all.
"Obviously, adding in Boselli [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli] will be a huge part of that. Tony's a good friend of mine. I think those are what it’s going to take for us to win," Farwell said.
"So, those are all big factors in why we wanted to be here. But it started with the Khans. I think that's the biggest thing. Mr. Khan [Owner Shad Khan], Tony [Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan], they obviously wanted us here, which is—I don't know if there's a better person that you’d want to have in your corner.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.