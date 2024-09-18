Why Jaguars OL is Concerning
The Jacksonville Jaguars have started the season on the wrong side of the standings, losing consecutive games by five points or less. Mental lapses and mistakes have cost the Jaguars two wins to start the season, including last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Head coach Doug Pederson notes a crucial mistake by the offensive line that cost the Jaguars the game against the Cleveland Browns. Down by three with less than two minutes left in the game, the Jaguars’ offensive line collapsed on their two-yard line, leading to a safety.
Pederson says mistakes like those are the type the Jaguars must fix over the next few weeks.
“Yeah, we knew what we had to do,” Pederson said. “We had to go 98 yards, obviously. We had a chance to push the ball down the field at that time. It just felt like the pocket collapsed a little bit on his left side. Just nowhere to go with the ball. We’ve just got to clean that stuff up.”
As the Jaguars prepare to play their second and third away games in the first four games of the season, they undoubtedly have to improve in many areas if they plan to be successful this season.
Specifically, the Jaguars’ offense has failed to complement the productive play of their defense so far. As well as the Jaguars' defense has played in the first two games, the Jaguars’ offense has played equally bad, if not worse. The unit has struggled primarily because of the offensive line.
"We need to give our quarterback an opportunity to throw the ball, and we didn't,” offensive lineman Mitch Morse said. “We killed every momentum we had, and our defense did another good job of giving us the ball back, and it was too late. We just didn't do well enough."
The Jaguars made multiple moves this offseason they felt would help them return to the playoffs. The Jaguars have not started the season in a manner that will lead to a playoff berth.
However, the Jaguars have only played two of the season’s 17 games and still have plenty of time to get on the right track.
It will be up to Pederson and his coaching staff to get the most out of their offensive line to make that happen. It will be a long season for the Jaguars if they cannot improve along the offensive line, which has given up the second-most sacks this season.
