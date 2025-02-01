Why Liam Coen Has Faith the Jaguars' Defense Can Rebound Quickly
For Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, the rebuild on the defensive side of the ball is set to be just as important as anything he does with the offense.
The Jaguars were amongst the league's worst defenses by every possible measure in 2024, with the hire of Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator proving to be a fruitless endeavor.
Now, Coen is set to oversee new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile as he tries to turn the Jaguars' defense around quickly. And for Coen, a quick turnaround is not out of the question.
"Yeah, I think we need to continue to get some pieces for sure. But I do think we need to play some of those guys in positions that they are more comfortable playing and then have had success in," Coen said on Monday.
That certainly seems like Coen believes the Jaguars' defense wasn't always put in the best positions a year ago, which is likely a summary that few players would disagree with.
The best example is the usage of Arik Armstead. Armstead signed a major deal in free agency to join the defense and potentially get the Jaguars' defensive line to another level. Instead, the long-time three technique spent a large number of his snaps miscast as a defensive end.
Predictably, the defensive end experiment provided few positive results. Armstead produced better when he played inside, but there could never be a straight story delivered from the franchise on whether it was a coach's decision or Armstead's decision to flex out to defensive end.
Now, it appears Coen sees him as a prime example of how the defense will turn around.
"Yeah we got to stop the run. We talked about stopping the run. But what are our guys superpowers, and how do we play to those?" Coen said.
"While also continue to develop some of the things that we need to do in the run game, and stopping the run. You know, getting Armstead potentially back at the three-technique, and moving him in that position where he's most comfortable and disruptive. I saw it firsthand in multiple years in LA. And then, okay, how do we just continue to play to these guys' strengths? Like, that's what this has to be about."
