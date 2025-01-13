Why the Jaguars Are the Best Destination For Any HC Candidate, Part I
With the New England Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel on Sunday, there are now just five head coach jobs open.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, there certainly appears to be a case for them to be ranked above the likes of the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and the New Orleans Saints.
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach and you know that. I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility and our division," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last week.
"It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
But what are the main arguments of that case, and what does it mean as the Jaguars continue to look for Doug Pederson's replacement? We break it down into a three-part series, starting here with Part I.
Shad Khan
While there was a general amount of surprise among the Jaguars' fan base when it came to Khan's decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke, it is a case of missing the forest for the trees when evaluating what Khan brings to the table as an owner.
Simply put, Khan is the type of owner who coaches love working for and that is a big reason the Jaguars have had no issues filling out their interview schedule with some of the biggest names in the cycle, ranging from Ben Johnson to Aaron Glenn to Brian Flores and other in-demand coaches.
Khan has proven that he is willing to spend to support his coach on and off the field, whether it is in terms of providing upgrades to facilities and the football support staff or whether it means opening up his bank account when it comes to free agency, trades and willingness to sign players to big-time extensions.
Khan trusts his employees to do their job, something that is coveted from many coaching candidates. He is invested in his franchise and expects a winning product, but he isn't the type of owner who is going to meddle in the day-to-day business of the team.
Khan is willing to spend any amount of money it takes to build a winner, and he is willing to let a coach build the franchise in their vision. At the end of the day, there are fewer and fewer owners like that in today's league than one things.
Regardless of how one feels about Khan's ultimate decision-making on football personnel, he is undoubtedly seen as a draw in NFL circles.
