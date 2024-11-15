Why the Jaguars Aren't Afraid of the Lions Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense had a productive game last week against the Minnesota Vikings, despite the loss. Now, they want to replicate that performance against one of the best teams and offenses in the NFL, the Detroit Lions.
Jacksonville's defense forced three turnovers, but the Jaguars coaches wanted more.
“The most important thing is the win and then points,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said.
“So, that's where we really look at it. We don't want to be on the field; we've got to do a better job getting off on third down, those types of things, and tackling a little bit better.”
Although the Jaguars defense had arguably its best game of the season, forcing three turnovers against the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor was not satisfied.
He felt the team that was tied for last in the National Football League in forced turnovers could have forced even more last week.
“We even could have had a couple more interceptions I thought, and then we've got to get the quarterback on the ground, a few too many scrambles,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen noted that his main goal in regards to turnovers is for the defense to continue making progress and gradually improving.
If the Jaguars’ defense can do that, they will likely be able to secure at least one more win on the season.
“The whole thing,” Nielsen said. “Overall, just guys keep getting better. That's the biggest thing. One play at a time, one game at a time and that's what we're stressing, just get better from last game.”
“I think that the guys, they played really hard, our players, they played tough,” Nielsen said. "I thought we executed at a pretty good level last week. Now it's just doing it again, a little bit better this time.
“That's the most important thing. We've given up a few too many yards, but ultimately, the points are where it's at and the win. We want to win ultimately, but we're going in the right direction.”
The Jaguars have been heading opposite of the right direction for most of this season. While it is admirable to search for improvement, it is also admirable to be honest about the situation.
The Jaguars will have an uphill battle in essentially every game they play this season. They must mentally prepare for the challenge ahead. One thing is for certain -- they aren't approaching the Lions with fear.
