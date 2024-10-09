Why the Jaguars Cannot Sleep on the Bears
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they need to carry the momentum from their Week 5 victory against the Indianapolis Colts to their Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
The Bears are a young team, with rookie first-overall quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm. Defensively, the Bears are stout, allowing just the 7th-most yards per game this season. Despite a struggling rookie quarterback and offense, the Bears are not to be slept on.
"I think the quarterback’s playing better, number one," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "I think he’s seeing things -- seeing the field better. We know the talent that he is. Great talent, young player, and has the ability to move in the pocket and run and escape. I think that’s, for them, I think there’s consistency there. The O-line is playing better. Again, just this whole thing takes time.
"It’s a new signal-caller back there, they’ve got some pieces they’re all trying to gel together, and I guess just try to learn a little bit, and so you’re seeing that improvement each week. Defensively, this is a good defense. They’re one of the top-scoring defenses since they got [Bears DE] Montez Sweat and rightfully so. He’s a great player, great edge rusher, so we’ve got our work cut out for us."
The Bears' record, 3-2, is indicative of a team that knows how to win despite its faults. The Bears capitalize on mistakes and poor play from their opponents -- that much was evident in their Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans turned the ball over three times (as well as giving up a defensive touchdown that proved costly) and allowed big yardage with poor special teams play.
The Bears have gotten six interceptions while finding a way to mitigate their opponents' superior firepower on offense.
The Jaguars are coming off their obvious best game of the season. The offensive line was dominant and the big names showed up when it mattered most. Press Taylor's offense was able to establish the run, stretch the field vertically, and chew clock.
A loss would set all of the Jaguars' progress back. They cannot afford to lose Week 6. They cannot sleep on the Bears.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE