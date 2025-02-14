Why the Jaguars Could Be Making a Mistake Interviewing Jon Robinson
General Managers in the NFL live lives on the edge. It is one of the hardest jobs to get in the NFL, one of the easiest to lose, and a lot of the times the success and failures of a general manager is dependant on everyone else.
That is the curse of a general manager. There is also a massive privilege. The amount of control a general manager has over a team often outweighs the head coach and they'll often win power struggles should one happen to come about.
As the Jaguars look for their new GM, former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has emerged as a strong candidate for the job.
Quick question for Shad Khan, Tony Khan, and Liam Coen. Why?
The Jaguars must know why AJ Brown caught a touchdown in Super Bowl LIX? Because Robinson traded him to Philadelphia for pennies on the dollar instead of offering him an extension.
Robinson then in a moment of unbridled brilliance, selected Treylon Burks after most could see he was not a WR1 caliber player coming out of Arkansas.
Robinson is not a good drafter, good scout, good executive, and considering then head coach Mike Vrabel had to walk away from Robinson once the Brown trade was finalized, Robinson doesn't exactly have the best history when it comes to sharing a vision with the head coach. Something that could be detrimental to Liam Coen's tenure.
Let's look at Robinson's draft history. Derrick Henry and AJ Brown were second-round selections that fell into his lap. How about first-round picks?
2016: Jack Conklin. 8th overall selection. Decent player, Tennessee declined his fifth-year option, left after four years. Super Bowl champion Leonard Floyd was taken with the ninth pick and Pro Bowl tackles Laremy Tunsil and Taylor Decker with the 13th and 16th selections.
2017: Corey Davis. Fifth overall selection. Declined fifth-year option. Davis is out of the NFL currently. Following three picks were Jamal Adams, Mike Williams and Christian McCaffery. Robinson also selected Adoree' Jackson with the 18th overall selection. Fifth-year option picked up but was released by team after four years with them.
2018: Rashaan Evans. 22nd overall pick. Fifth-year option declined. Currently a free agent.
2019: Jeffery Simmons. 19th overall selection Stud. Robinson's finest selection. Three-time Pro Bowler, and a two-time All-Pro.
2020: Isaiah Wilson. 29th overall selection. Played four snaps total in his career before being traded to the Dolphins for a seventh-round pick. Wilson then showed up late for his team physical in Miami and was released.
2021: Caleb Farley. 22nd overall selection. Traded to Panthers after three years with Tennessee. Christian Darrisaw was the next selection after.
2022: Treylon Burks. Shall we say more?
Robinson had eight first round selections. Only one of them was extended by the Titans.
General Managers can not mess up first-round picks. Combine his draft history with some of his wild free-agent moves and it's clear he's not the answer.
If the Jaguars hire Jon Robinson, they might as well have never parted ways with Trent Baalke because both men produce similar results.
Are you sure this is the man you want commanding the Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft?
