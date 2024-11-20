Why the Jaguars Haven't Made Any Coaching Moves
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season keeps getting worse and worse. At 2-9, and having the worst record in the NFL, change is sure to come. But is that certain?
The Jaguars are coming off their worst loss in organization history and their bye week. But no changes have been made. That has been surprising to many. Usually, when teams are have a season like this, they would move to change. And that comes in the bye week. But is there a possibility that the Jaguars do not make any moves?
"If you are not quite sure who is taking over for the rest of the season, that is something that could delay the process," said NBC Sports Analyst Mike Florio. "And then you spend a day not knowing who the interim coach is. You want to have all that lined up. When you hit the first domino. That could be one of the factors. Trent Baalke's future could be a factor. Does he stay, or does he go, if the Jaguars truly are this year, the best team the franchise has ever assembled? From a talent standpoint as the owner said in August. Why are the guys who assembled that team leaving?... The Jaguars have done nothing to fill the vacuum."
"Think about what the Cowboys did. When all the speculation was out there that Mike McCarthy was in trouble, what happened? They issued a statement, that he is coming back. The Jaguars could easily put this to rest by saying, we are not making any changes this week and we have no idea why anyone would think, that we would other than the fact, that we are 2-9 and we just suffered the worst loss in franchise history."
"So something is going on. The silence tells us something is going on. I think it is reasonable to look at this and say, maybe what is going on is they are trying to figure out who will take over. They are trying to line all that up and try to figure out what to do about Trent Baalke ... They [Jaguars] are just not good enough. Whether it is coaching, whether it is talent, whether it is both ... You cannot talk yourself out of 52-6. That is not going away ever. It could be that Pederson is going away. We will find out maybe today, who knows."
