Why Win is Dubious for Jaguars' Doug Pederson
Head coach Doug Pederson's job is safe with the Jacksonville Jaguars. For now.
The Jaguars' first win of the season, a 37-34 nail-biter against the Indianapolis Colts, was their first of the season. It might have come too late in Week 5, but nonetheless the Pederson era will get a little more time in Duval.
The win very nearly didn't happen. The Jaguars' poor defensive effort almost squandered the game. It did lose a 14-point lead with mere minutes remaining. It looked as though the Jaguars would lose another winnable game. And then quarterback Trevor Lawrence led a drive to field goal range.
Cam Little put the game winner through. The rest is for the books.
For Pederson, it is a quick respite before focusing on the next game.
"Any win, any loss is hard to celebrate because you're right back to work tomorrow, less than 24 hours," he told reporters after the game. "We're going to enjoy this one. We're going to look at the tape, make corrections, and move forward."
The coach was proud, and rightfully so. The Jaguars have had a season to forget. Every week, whatever they have tried to implement, be it communication or better execution, and up-tempo offense, a multitude of adjustments -- they have all ended in defeat.
One of the Jaguars' busiest weeks of preparation ended in a blowout embarrassment to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Entering their heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans last week, there was a heightened sense of urgency.
For it to finally come together and culminate in a win was big for Pederson, on the hottest seat in the NFL.
"I mean, it's a lot. Again, it just goes to the credit of the team, the credit of the players. The way they work during the week, the amount of time they spend with each other, and just to be able to finally kind of see it all kind of come together. We've been extremely close, right, in these games. And today it all came together, and proud of the guys for pulling this one out."
The Jaguars still need to win last week. At this point, every loss could be the final straw for Pederson's job.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.