Will Jaguars Hated Rival Titans Trade the No. 1 Pick?
As of today, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft belongs to the AFC South via the Tennessee Titans.
But as we inch closer and closer to the draft's first selection on April 24, the Titans are clearly going to have the chance to change the entire complexion of the draft and potentially of the AFC South.
The Titans are clearly in dire need of a quarterback after the embarrassing but predictable failure that was the Will Levis era. With a new general manager in place and with Brian Callahan needing to pick up wins after coaching the worst team in the NFL last season, it only makes sense for the Titans to attempt to find a long-term answer at the position via the draft's top pick.
But the Titans are also in the very early steps of a massive rebuild that, frankly, didn't make any progress last year. As such, it would make sense for the Titans to deal the pick for a stockpile of picks from a quarterback-needy team like the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders.
"While it's early in the process, Tennessee has an open mind with the first pick, sources say. All options are on the table, including possibly trading the pick, and the Titans are expected to receive calls from other teams," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said.
"Attempting to reboot their franchise, with an overhauled front office and the need to find a franchise quarterback, Tennessee holds the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins on April 24 with Round 1. What the Titans decide to do -- and when they decide to do it -- will set in motion events that go far beyond what happens to their own franchise."
If the Titans do trade the No. 1 pick, it will have a clear impact on the rest of the AFC South. As things stand today, the Titans lack the young talent throughout the roster and a quarterback who can threaten the AFC South in the near future. But if the Titans pull off a big-time trade for the No. 1 pick, their rebuild could be accelerated as long as they hit on their picks.
