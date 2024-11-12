Will Jaguars Let GM Trent Baalke Make Another Top Pick?
Through the first 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL season, there has been no team less successful than the Jacksonville Jaguars.
No, the Jaguars don't own the worst roster in the NFL. They aren't a rebuilding team that entered the season with little in terms of expectations. And their 1-6 record in close games shows they are a team that has hung tough week-to-week but, for whatever reasons, can't get the job done.
As a result, the Jaguars are leaving Week 10 as the current projected team to pick No. 1 overall. After entering the year with legit playoff hopes and aspirations, the 2-8 Jaguars own the worst record in the NFL.
If the season ended today, the Jaguars would be picking No. 1 for the third time in five seasons after having the top pick in 2021 and 2022. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke was in the front office's big seat to select Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker, but the Jaguars have picked outside of the top-15 in back-to-back seasons after 9-8 records.
If the Jaguars somehow ended up with the No. 1 pick yet again, could they entrust Baalke with the pick once again? He has hit on both No. 1 picks, though Lawrence was an obvious selection and Walker was a controversial pick over Aidan Hutchinson.
Most general managers aren't allowed to make three No. 1 picks with one team. Heck, most don't get to make two. It seems unlikely the Jaguars would retain the current status quo if they finish with the worst record in the league, though not all in the Jaguars' support base seem to believe it is a sure thing that changes would come.
1010XL's Dan Hicken likely had a similar thought to how most fans in Jacksonville would react to the idea of Baalke being the general manager behind the No. 1 pick for the third time in five years.
"We have the No. 1 pick in the draft. We control the board. And I will tell you this right now. If Shad Khan lets that general manager make that pick again, I'm out. I'm out. I'm canceling. I'm not gonna buy," Hicken said.
To avoid such a scenario, the Jaguars will need to quickly try to get some wins on the board and reverse their three-game losing streak.
"I think our goals and everything are right in front of us. Despite the mistakes and the losses, obviously. It's a crazy business and it can change for us in a hurry the other way and get positive in a quick way," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday. "But the guys haven't checked out whatsoever. They put in the time during the week."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE