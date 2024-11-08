Will the Jaguars Shut Down Trevor Lawrence After Injury?
The Jacksonville Jaguars season has gone south really quickly. At 2-7, welcoming in NFC Contender the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 is a tough task to overcome.
The Jaguars season has been derailed by the team not playing to expectations, inept playcalling, and catching the injury bug all season on both sides of the ball.
This week has not got any better for the Jaguars.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is unlikely to play in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.
“I am doing everything I can to be out there," said Lawrence earlier this week. "Like in the past, I have gotten banged up in the past. So, just try to do everything I can during the week to prepare myself to play Sunday and just put as much time as possible into that and getting healthy."
Lawrence injured his shoulder in Week 9. The Jaguars will likely start former 1st-round pick Mac Jones against the Vikings if Lawrence is ruled out.
Now, with Lawrence injured and the Jaguars unlikely to compete for a playoff spot down the stretch, will the Jaguars and Lawrence himself consider shutting it down for the rest of the season?
Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension this offseason. There is no question that Lawrence is the Jaguars quarterback of the future.
CBS Sports Senior NFL Columnist Pete Prisco had some interesting comments about the Trevor Lawrence injury.
"The smartest thing Trevor Lawrence can do is shut it down and wait for Ben Johnson," said Prisco. "The offense and staff has impacted that kid in a big way. Shut it down."
It is going to be interesting to see how the Jaguars handle this situation with their franchise quarterback. If the staff and organization feel like the season is over already, it would make sense to protect your franchise player from further injury.
The Jaguars bye is in Week 12. That will give Lawrence more time to heal if he comes back. It will also be giving the organization more time to make a final decision. Regardless, a dismal season seems to spiral even further.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE