Nick Chubb Joining Jaguars' Bitter Rival
The Jacksonville Jaguars will now face one of the NFL's most productive running backs twice in 2025.
The Houston Texans reportedly will add former Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb after he passed the team's physical.
Chubb, 29, missed most of the 2023 season and several games in 2024 due to a knee injury. He then ended 2024 on injured reserve due to a foot injury.
A second-round pick for the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, the former Georgia Bulldogs star spent seven years with the Browns and is third in franchise rushing yards at 6,843.
Chubb is the latest veteran the Texans have added to their roster during the 2025 offseason. The Texans have also added former Jaguars such as Christian Kirk and Cam Robinson, while also retooling their offensive line via free agency.
Chubb has found success against the Jaguars in the past and now could be a candidate to lead Houston's rushing attack against the Jaguars twice in 2025.
The Jaguars know the importance of stopping the run in the AFC South, with the emphasis set to be apparent under head coach Liam Coen and general manager Anthony Campanile.
My vision for us defensively, we want to be a tough, fast, physical, violent at the point of attack team. What does that mean? That means that you’ve got guys who take pride in not getting blocked. Everybody talks about running to the ball. I don't think there's another person in the world who believes in running to the ball more than I do," Campanile said after being hired.
"But you can't run to the ball if you don't get off the blocks, and that is something that's going to be celebrated in our room. It's going to be celebrated in the culture of our team. There's a point in every play where somebody tries to block you, right? Your passion to not stay blocked is really what makes plays on defense. Coaching, scheme, all that stuff—that's great, really important. But at the end of the day, the players win the game, and the violence at the point of attack, the effort, the strain, and the finish that it takes to not stay blocked and run to the football—that's what really creates a great defense."
