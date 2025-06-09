3 Things to Watch at Jaguars' Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their mandatory veteran minicamp this week, and we will ne there every single day for live coverage.
But what exactly will we be looking for during the first minicamp of head coach Liam Coen's tenure? We break it down below.
The running back reps
There are a few positions that are hard to evaluate during the offseason due to the lack of pads, and running back is surely one of them. Runs are still simulated in practice, but it is tough to see how they will carry over to training camp and the regular season at this point in the offseason practice. With that said, running back is still one of the at-large position groups right now in terms of who is starting or not.
How the Jaguars split the reps among Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen will be fascinating to watch this week. Tuten and Allen could be two of the Jaguars' most important rookies who are not named Travis Hunter.
The right tackle position
The Jaguars have an interesting equation at the right tackle position. Former first-round pick Anton Harrison might be the most gifted lineman on the roster just from the perspective of athletic traits. Harrison still needs to earn his spot, however, and free agent addition Chuma Egoda seems like a legit potential starting option for the Jaguars in Week 1.
While minicamp consists of padless practices, we can at least see how the Jaguars are splitting up reps at the tackle position to see who has the momentum going into training camp later this offseason. This could be the most important battle of training camp depending on how things trend during minicamp.
New faces
The Jaguars have added a number of new faces since the draft, signing the likes of Emmanuel Ogah,Quintin Morris, Trenton Irwin, Dawuane Smoot, and Dennis Gardeck over the last month-plus. Gardeck is still recovering from his ACL injury, but the rest of the new additions will be on the field for minicamp.
Irwin and Smoot are the most recent additions and have had just a few practices with the team, so they should not be evaluated on the same scale as the others. Still, seeing how each of the new additions is fitting into the entire roster will be worthwhile to see over the course of the Jaguars' minicamp practices.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on this week's minicamp @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on this week's minicamp by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE