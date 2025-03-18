How Nick Mullens Thinks He Can Help Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback Nick Mullens knows why the Jaguars brought him in.
Mullens' job with the Jaguars over the coming years will be simple. He is in Jacksonville to do everything he can to make things easier for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who the entire Jaguars' organization is being built around.
That responsibility to build around Lawrence will of course start with head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski on the field, as well as general manager James Gladstone off the field.
But it will also trickle down to Mullens, who is now the veteran in the quarterback room. The bond and relationship between a team's starting quarterback and the backup is always critical to the success of the quarterback room, and it will be no different with Mullens and Lawrence mocing forward.
As Mullens noted when he signed with the Jaguars, he is already entering his Jaguars tenure with plenty of respect for Lawrence and his game.
"I was telling him earlier, actually, when I met him, I've had some of my best friends are actually the receivers coach at Clemson, and so I've actually followed Clemson for like a long time, so I got to watch him at Clemson, and he's a great player. He's done a lot of really successful things," Mullens said at his opening press conference.
So, just how will Mullens help Lawrence become the best version of himself after his first four years in the NFL?
Mullens weighed in on that as well, and it is clear where he is going to help Lawrence develop the most -- in his knowledge of the scheme, which is being brought over by Udinski as well.
With Mullens there to help lead Lawrence and the entire quarterback room adjust to the new scheme, Lawrence should be able to hit the offseason program running.
"He's got every tool in the bag that you need to be successful. So I told him, like, I'm here to help you as much as you'd like. I like to think that my familiarity with the system and concepts that we're going to run and the way to operate, I feel like that's going to be beneficial for Trevor and the whole room, and I can't wait to get started."
