JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is still plenty of football left to be played in the 2026 season, but there is a good chance we look back at Week 11 as a missed oppurtunity by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are still one of the AFC's top teams after a 23-18 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, but the 7-3 Jaguars have bigger goals than winning the AFC South and simply being an above-.500 team.

But for the Jaguars to hit those goals, they will have to respond after their mistake-filled loss to the Giants . That response would have been needed regardless, but the pressure is up even more considering their current road toward a No. 1 seed in the AFC has had a few hurdles thrown up.

The 1 Seed

Week 11 was always set to be a tough week for the Jaguars when it came to how the AFC could shake out over the course of the second-half. Not only were the Jaguars set to play a division leader with a winning record on the road, but the Houston Texans had already won on Thursday Night Football and the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals were all set to play teams with losing records.

The Bengals have not played the Washington Commanders as of this writing, but the other teams fighting for the No. 1 seed went 3-0 without breaking much of a sweat. If the season ended today, the Jaguars would be the No. 4 seed. According to The Athletic's playoff simulator, the Jaguars now have a 44% of being the No. 4 seed, a 29% of being the No. 3 seed, a 17% chance of being the No. 2 seed, and just a 5% chance of being the No. 1 seed.

As things stand today, the Bills (42%), Broncos (23%), Chiefs (15%), and Bengals (15%) all have better chances of the No. 1 seed. This all can change with the matter of a few results here and there, but the Jaguars have three losses through 10 games. With seven games remaining, it stands to reason the Jaguars might have to win out to keep pace with the 9-1 Buffalo Bills and 8-2 Broncos, who own a tiebreaker over the Jaguars.

Considering the Jaguars still have to play the 8-2 Chicago Bears on the road, the Texans in Houston, and Dak Prescott in Dallas, that is a tall task. The Jaguars had a limited margin of error before the Giants loss, and that margin has now expired. That starts with the Jaguars finding a way to bounceback at home in Week 12 against the 1-9 Tennessee Titans.

"So a lot of this, in my opinion, for us is going to be about just settling back down, regathering, coming back with our play style, getting back to being physical in all three phases. You know, we got outplayed and outcoached in all three phases, and so when that occurs, well, you go back to basics" Liam Coen said on Monday.

"You go back to fundamentals, you go back to the simplicity of things to allow the players to go play freely, to go be able to communicate everything that they're seeing. And so much of that goes back to keep it simple and let the guys go play."

Jacksonville has plenty to play for and can go far places. The loss to the Giants doesn't change that, and it doesn't change the fact they are one of the teams in the AFC from top to bottom. But the Jaguars can not afford many more hiccups if they truly want to be the AFC's top team come January.