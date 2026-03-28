3 Jaguars Draft Trends to Watch
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a month away from what could end up being a pivotal draft of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone era.
The Jaguars do not have a first-round pick, but they still have 11 picks to further their stamp on the growth and development of the Jaguars' roster. How the Jaguars spend those 11 picks is perhaps the biggest question facing the franchise this offseason.
To project how the Jaguars might go about using those picks, here are three interesting trends from last year the Jaguars could reasonably repeat.
Seniors/Experienced Prospects
Looking at the Jaguars' draft class last season, it is hard to find players who weren't seniors. 7 of the Jaguars' nine draft picks were seniors, with the only exceptions being Travis Hunter Jr. and LeQuint Allen Jr. Hunter, like most early picks, was an early declaration for the draft and Allen still played in 39 games and had over 600 career touches in his career.
There has been a lot of focus on many of the Jaguars' picks last year being from the Senior Bowl. I am not sure if that is indeed the case and something that will repeat or was instead mere coincidence, but I do not think it is a coincidence that the Jaguars liked played who were experienced and ready to play as rookies.
Multiple Positions
One of the trademarks of the Jaguars' draft class last season was its versatility. This is obviously headlined by Travis Hunter's ability to play both receiver and cornerback, but he is not alone. Caleb Ransaw was a college corner who could likely still play nickel in the NFL, but the Jaguars have him as a safety. Wyatt Milum has seen snaps up and down the offensive line. Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen both have offensive and special teams value, and Jonah Monheim offers depth at guard and center.
Even add in Rayuan Lane's ability to play safety and multiple spots on special teams and Jalen McLeod's hopeful versatilty as a linebacker and pass-rusher, and the Jaguars have quite the versatile group. Every pick last year sans Jack Kiser can offer positional versatility, and the only reason Kiser (who offers special teams value) is not included is because he is an off-ball linebacker.
Transfer Success Stories
There were a number of Jaguars players who fit this bill last year. Travis Hunter (Jackson State to Colorado), Bhayshul Tuten (North Carolina A&T to Virginia Tech), Caleb Ransaw (Troy to Tulane), and Jalen McLeod (App. State to Auburn) each were selected by the Jaguars after being transfer success stories last season, and it stands to reason this could be another trait to look for this year.
"Another thing here is when you think about it, right, one of the things I really value -- I know Liam [Coen] does the same -- but when a guy goes from a small school to a big school and you see production continue to pop, that is a meaningful element, and that's something you can think back to guys that I've been a part of drafting in the past," James Gladstone said last year. "Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner. Think about the guys today who have gone from a small school to a big school that we just walked away with who were productive across both.”
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley