3 Jaguars Draft Trends to Watch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a month away from what could end up being a pivotal draft of the Liam Coen/James Gladstone era.

The Jaguars do not have a first-round pick, but they still have 11 picks to further their stamp on the growth and development of the Jaguars' roster. How the Jaguars spend those 11 picks is perhaps the biggest question facing the franchise this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To project how the Jaguars might go about using those picks, here are three interesting trends from last year the Jaguars could reasonably repeat.

Seniors/Experienced Prospects

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Jalen McLeod of Auburn (35) works in drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Looking at the Jaguars' draft class last season, it is hard to find players who weren't seniors. 7 of the Jaguars' nine draft picks were seniors, with the only exceptions being Travis Hunter Jr. and LeQuint Allen Jr. Hunter, like most early picks, was an early declaration for the draft and Allen still played in 39 games and had over 600 career touches in his career.

There has been a lot of focus on many of the Jaguars' picks last year being from the Senior Bowl. I am not sure if that is indeed the case and something that will repeat or was instead mere coincidence, but I do not think it is a coincidence that the Jaguars liked played who were experienced and ready to play as rookies.

Multiple Positions

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) runs out during team introductions before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

One of the trademarks of the Jaguars' draft class last season was its versatility. This is obviously headlined by Travis Hunter's ability to play both receiver and cornerback, but he is not alone. Caleb Ransaw was a college corner who could likely still play nickel in the NFL, but the Jaguars have him as a safety. Wyatt Milum has seen snaps up and down the offensive line. Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen both have offensive and special teams value, and Jonah Monheim offers depth at guard and center.

Even add in Rayuan Lane's ability to play safety and multiple spots on special teams and Jalen McLeod's hopeful versatilty as a linebacker and pass-rusher, and the Jaguars have quite the versatile group. Every pick last year sans Jack Kiser can offer positional versatility, and the only reason Kiser (who offers special teams value) is not included is because he is an off-ball linebacker.

Transfer Success Stories

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There were a number of Jaguars players who fit this bill last year. Travis Hunter (Jackson State to Colorado), Bhayshul Tuten (North Carolina A&T to Virginia Tech), Caleb Ransaw (Troy to Tulane), and Jalen McLeod (App. State to Auburn) each were selected by the Jaguars after being transfer success stories last season, and it stands to reason this could be another trait to look for this year.