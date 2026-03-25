Jaguars Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a relatively quiet offseason so far, as expected.

But even with a quiet offseason, the Jaguars have still seen their roster develop over the last several weeks. As it has developed, though, which spots have improved and which have taken a step back? We break it down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Better

Running Back

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

This is me calling my shot and maybe being a bit bold. Yes, Travis Etienne was a great playmaker for the Jaguars who had a lot of big moments. With that said, it is also fair to accept that for most of the Etienne RB1 era, the Jaguars had an inefficient and middling run game. The offensive line surely plays a big role in that, too. This isn't to put the onus on Etienne, who thrived as a big-play threat.

With that said, Bhayshul Tuten was more efficient behind the same offensive line last season. It stands to reason that Tuten, with an expanded role, along with one of the NFL's more efficient runners, Chris Rodriguez Jr ., could make a difference for the Jaguars' running game. Maybe on a pure case-by-case talent level, the room didn't get better, but Rodriguez is arguably a better fit for Liam Coen's scheme as a rusher.

Safety

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26), safety Daniel Thomas (20), cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27), and safety Andrew Wingard (42) look on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't to diminish the contributions of former starter and new Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard. Wingard made big plays at some key points for the Jaguars last year and earned his spot as a franchise mainstay despite the organization's consistent churn in the coaching staff and front office.

With that said, the Jaguars now have the perfect runway for young safeties Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw. Johnson became a breakout player while playing 60% of the defensive snaps, a figure that could rise this year with Wingard's 961 snaps now gone. Then there is Ransaw who, if he is who the Jaguars believe he is after drafting him, could offer a serious influx of talent and athleticism to the back end.

Worse

Linebacker

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is fairly obvious, even for the most optimistic. Ventrell Miller has flashed before when pushed into a starting role, and he did fight Devin Lloyd for the starting spot last year. With that in mind, it is hard to imagine the room can be seen as anything but worse after Lloyd left for the Panthers in free agency.

This isn't to say the Jaguars can't sufficiently fill the void in production, mostly in the form of turnovers and blitzing, that Lloyd offered the Jaguars last year. But for now, this unit could still use some pieces.

Defensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is by the pure nature of the offseason. The Jaguars have not made any additions to the defensive line yet, but they have seen three players' contracts expire in free agency. Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah and Austin Johnson all had roles with the Jaguars last season. Until they replace them, it is the same unit as last year minus a few guys who played sizable snaps.