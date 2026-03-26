Jaguars Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars always knew their most important offseason decisions for 2026 would come in April, not March.
With 11 picks in next month's draft, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has a chance to truly leave his mark on the team's roster-building process in the regime's second season.
Gladstone and the Jaguars ensured their direction for April when they stood pat for most of the start of free agency, re-signing names like Montaric Brown, Dennis Gardeck, and Quintin Morris while signing running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to help replace Travis Etienne.
With those moves in place, the Jaguars have a clear path set: defense, defense, and more defense.
Path to Draft
The Jaguars ultimately had four starters leave the team through three agency, though Rodriguez will help replace Etienne in one of those roles. The Jaguars' other three spots are at cornerback, likebacker and safety, while the Jaguars also had two defensive ends and a defensive tackle (Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah, Austin Johnson) become free agents.
The Jaguars have some internal options to take each and every one of those spots. But there are still snaps on the depth chart that will have to be replaced. Former backups may become starters, which means the Jaguars will need new role players to fill out Anthony Campanile's defense.
Travis Hunter will look to slot into Greg Newsome's role at cornerback, Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw will help replace Andrew Wingard at safety, and Ventrell Miller could have a fighter's chance to replace Lloyd. But if each of these scenarios happens, the Jaguars will still need to replenish the defensive pecking order around them.
This does not even go to mention the Jaguars' defensive line. The unit is led by a top defensive end duo in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, while Arik Armstead and DaVaon Hamilton are productive veterans. This unit also was one of the best run defenses in the entire history of the franchise last season for a reason.
With that said, there are roles that will have to be replaced. Smoot, Ogbah, and Johnson could all have logical successors in Danny Striggow, B.J. Green, and Matt Dickerson. But who will then play the roles that Striggow, Green, and Dickerson played for the Jaguars last year?
The answer is likely rookies. The Jaguars could draft multiple defensive linemen and defensive backs, and any linebacker selection will quickly draw attention. It doesn't mean rookies are going to take over the starting lineup, but everyone on a 53-man roster must contribute. The Jaguars are still looking to fill out some spots on their 53, and plenty of those are on defense.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley