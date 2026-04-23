Jaguars NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We have made it to draft night, and the Jacksonville Jaguars could have some big plans on the horizon.

The 2026 NFL Draft process has been a fascinating one for the Jaguars, who do not have a first-round pick as a result of the Travis Hunter trade. Despite not being slotted to pick in the first, the Jaguars have 11 picks and look primed to make a big splash one way or another.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has been bold since Day 1, and it doesn't feel like that is set to change this week even if the Jaguars do not have a first-round pick, To help you keep up to date with every single move the Jaguars make, this page is set to be your hub for all things Jaguars draft-related.

From selections to rumors and scoops, to picks and trades, we will have everything covered for you here. But first, to preview what we have already covered on the road to the draft ...

What the Experts Are Saying

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Considering the Jaguars are picking at No. 56 overall, they are kept out of most mock drafts. That does not mean experts have stayed away from projecting their top pick altogether, though, and we collected what the top experts are saying about the Jaguars and their first pick. The picks range from offensive line to edge rusher to linebacker, but it is clear that a lot of people are scratching their heads when it comes to figuring out James Gladstone.

7-Round Mock Draft

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Jaguars holding 11 picks, they have the ability to address a number of spots up and down the roster. We delivered our final seven-round Jaguars mock draft of the offseason earlier this week to project exactly what a draft class could look like 11 picks later, and which players we believe fit the range of where the Jaguars are picking.

Draft Rumors: What's Real?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has certainly been a busy week in terms of Jaguars-draft chatter. We collected the Jaguars rumors that seem real , and the ones we believe you are better off avoiding moving into the final hours before the draft. Buckle up, but also keep your head on a swivel.

Jaguars-Only Big Board

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Finally, here is our Jaguars-only big board to track over the first few rounds of the draft as we project who could be the Jaguars' next generation of stars.

Follow along with us here all draft weekend as we provide live Jaguars draft updates and much more.