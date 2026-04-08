3 Questions Facing Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence in 2026

JACKSONVIILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence is coming off one heck of a season. So, now what?

Lawrence was an MVP and Comeback Player of the Year finalist in his first season under new head coach Liam Coen, coming through with the best stretch of his career when the Jaguars needed him to break through the most.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

But as great as 2025 was for Lawrence, it is now in the past. Now, it is time for Lawrence and the Jaguars to look ahead to 2026. So, what questions must Lawrence enter in 2026?

How much will a healthy offseason help him?

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the biggest factors that could determine Lawrence's success this season is his health this offseason. Lawrence dealt with injuries in each of the previous two offseasons, with a shoulder surgery last year limiting his early reps under Coen. This year, though, Lawrence is as healthy entering the offseason as he has been since his rookie season.

This means Lawrence will face zero limits this offseason, a stark change from a year ago. The question is just how much can Lawrence use that runway to hit the ground running and continue his ascencion under Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski?

Where can he improve in second-year in Coen's system?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By and large, Lawrence had a stellar season under Coen when looking at the big picture. With that said, there are still a few areas Lawrence can improve in -- namely in red-zone efficiency. Lawrence has had issues with red-zone turnovers from time to time in his career and while Coen helped curb them, it still arised here and there.

Perhaps the biggest area he has to improve, though, is in his slow start to the season. Lawrence had to adjust to Coen's offense during the first-half of the season, but Lawrence can do himself favors by not digging such a deep hole to start the year of.

What does his next step really look like?

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) react after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Thanks to the way Lawrence played to finish the 2025 season, he ended the year as arguably the hottest quarterback in football. He has shown that he clearly took the next step from where he was before, but there is always room for improvement. So, what could another step forward from Lawrence really look like?

If Lawrence continues to refine his game and improve his overall week-to-week consistency, he has the talent to be a Pro Bowl quarterback year in and year out. A next step would look a lot like him finally becoming that player.