3 Questions Facing Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence in 2026
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JACKSONVIILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence is coming off one heck of a season. So, now what?
Lawrence was an MVP and Comeback Player of the Year finalist in his first season under new head coach Liam Coen, coming through with the best stretch of his career when the Jaguars needed him to break through the most.
But as great as 2025 was for Lawrence, it is now in the past. Now, it is time for Lawrence and the Jaguars to look ahead to 2026. So, what questions must Lawrence enter in 2026?
How much will a healthy offseason help him?
One of the biggest factors that could determine Lawrence's success this season is his health this offseason. Lawrence dealt with injuries in each of the previous two offseasons, with a shoulder surgery last year limiting his early reps under Coen. This year, though, Lawrence is as healthy entering the offseason as he has been since his rookie season.
This means Lawrence will face zero limits this offseason, a stark change from a year ago. The question is just how much can Lawrence use that runway to hit the ground running and continue his ascencion under Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski?
Where can he improve in second-year in Coen's system?
By and large, Lawrence had a stellar season under Coen when looking at the big picture. With that said, there are still a few areas Lawrence can improve in -- namely in red-zone efficiency. Lawrence has had issues with red-zone turnovers from time to time in his career and while Coen helped curb them, it still arised here and there.
Perhaps the biggest area he has to improve, though, is in his slow start to the season. Lawrence had to adjust to Coen's offense during the first-half of the season, but Lawrence can do himself favors by not digging such a deep hole to start the year of.
What does his next step really look like?
Thanks to the way Lawrence played to finish the 2025 season, he ended the year as arguably the hottest quarterback in football. He has shown that he clearly took the next step from where he was before, but there is always room for improvement. So, what could another step forward from Lawrence really look like?
If Lawrence continues to refine his game and improve his overall week-to-week consistency, he has the talent to be a Pro Bowl quarterback year in and year out. A next step would look a lot like him finally becoming that player.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley