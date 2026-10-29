3 Reasons the Jaguars Simply Can't Afford to Sell Low on a Brian Thomas Jr. Trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Trade Deadline is less than two weeks away, and there are not many more names in Jacksonville that are going to garner more attention than Brian Thomas Jr.

The reasons are simple: the former first-round pick has struggled to produce since Liam Coen was hired, making him virtually the only offensive player in Jacksonville whose numbers haven't erupted thanks to the improved offense.

The last time the Jaguars were on the field, Thomas didn't log a snap in the second half as it became clear his role was being reduced. But even with the Thomas question looming over the Jaguars ahead of the deadline, there are still a few clear reasons why the Jaguars should not simply sell low and deal Thomas for anything they can get by Nov. 10.

Thomas is Too Talented

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it is clear that the most likely path forward for Thomas is either outside of Jacksonville or just plainly off the field in favor of Josh Cameron, Travis Hunter, and 12 personnel sets, that doesn't mean the Jaguars should diminish his value on the trade market. The Jaguars might not have much use for Thomas when it comes to this Sunday vs. the Colts or next Thursday vs. the Baltimore Ravens, but there is a reason so many receiver-needy teams are connected to him. Thomas' talent from his rookie season has not just disappeared; instead, his circumstances have. That might not directly explain the dip in production, but it is the reality of the situation.

As a result, the Jaguars can not afford to treat Thomas like some depth piece who you would be excited to land a Day 3 pick for. He isn't Tank Bigbsy or Roy Robertson-Harris. He is still a former first-round pick who is young, cheap, and not that far removed from a record-breaking 1,000-yard season. These are not reasons for the Jaguars to keep trying to make it work with Thomas, because that is all they have done since 2025, but it is a valid reason for the Jaguars to not simply deal him for whatever the highest offer is.

Thomas has genuine value in the NFL; two years ago, he would have taken a first-round pick and then some to trade for. Just because it hasn't worked out in Jacksonville doesn't mean the Jaguars should opt not to respect that value on the trade market.

History of WR Deals

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone before the game against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two deals that first come to mind when I think about a potential Brian Thomas Jr. deal are the Chase Claypool and Marvin Harrison Jr. deals. The Steelers traded Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in 2022 despite Claypool never having a 1,000-yard season in his career. Claypool, of course, went on to flame out in Chicago, but it is at least a relevant data point when it comes to a former first-round pick like Thomas.

Then there is the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade. Harrison never put up the numbers in Arizona that Thomas has put up in Jacksonville, but he was still able to, somehow, net the Arizona Cardinals a second-round selection. Perhaps the Houston Texans were the only team foolish enough to give up that kind of draft ammo, but the fact that Harrison goes for such a high pick should be evidence to the Jaguars that they should not just trade Thomas for nothing.

The Jaguars' Run

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars are ready to go on a run in the AFC South, especially with 50% of the divison waving the white flag. That doesn't mean they should just sit on Thomas as an assett, because chances are the Jaguars would trust Josh Cameron in more situations moving forward than Thomas. But it does mean the Jaguars shouldn't just give Thomas away considering what they could do with an actual draft package.

Would a third- or fourth-rounder for Thomas help the Jaguars win a game next week? No, but it could help the Jaguars land a potential difference-maker on defense in the form of the Daron Payne, Khalil Mack, or Moro Ojomo. Could the same be said for a sixth- or a seventh-round selection? The obvious answer is no. An early pick could help the Jaguars more today than Thomas might be able to, but the same can not be said for a late-round pick.