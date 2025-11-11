Jaguar Report

Why the Jaguars' Defense is Under Fire

The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense has to answer a lot of questions moving forward.

John Shipley

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a deep dive down most statistical rankings since their 4-1 start, especially on one side of the ball.

The Jaguars' defense was among the NFL's best during the first month of the season and recorded a rash of turnovers in big wins against the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and one against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, that defense is under siege.

Jaguars Defense Under Fire

The Jaguars' defense has been one of the most struggling in the NFL over the past month, with the Jaguars going 1-3 and allowing 26 points per game in the process. The latest defensive failure came in a losing effort against the Texans in a 36-29 loss in Week 10 in which the Texans' offense scored 19 points on three offensive possessions.

As a result, the shine has clearly come off of Liam Coen's and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's unit around the NFL. This is reflected in a recent column from NFL.com's Jeffrl Chadlha, where the Jaguars' defense was highlighted among the league's low points for Week 10.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"This unit had been one of the more pleasant surprises in the league -- after ranking 27th in points allowed in 2024 -- but there have been some problems lately. The latest involved Jacksonville blowing a 19-point fourth quarter lead in a 36-29 loss to Houston on Sunday," Chadlha said.

"Keep in mind: The Texans played that game with backup quarterback ﻿﻿﻿Davis Mills﻿﻿﻿ because a concussion sidelined ﻿﻿﻿C.J. Stroud﻿﻿﻿. The Jaguars also gave up four touchdown passes to ﻿﻿﻿Geno Smith﻿﻿﻿ in a 30-29 overtime win in Las Vegas and 35 points in a loss to the Rams in Week 7. Jacksonville was 4-1 at one point. It has now lost three of four, and that defense -- which set a franchise record for largest blown lead in this loss to Houston -- needs to improve fast."

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' defense will have to improve over the next two months if they hope to find a playoff spot in a tough AFC landscape. If it doesn't, then the Jaguars will enter the offseason with plenty of questions and, even worse, what if's.

