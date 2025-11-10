Good, Not So Good From Jaguars' Stunning Loss to Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off the worst day of the Liam Coen era.
After three downright dominant quarters against the Houston Texans, the Jaguars gave up a 19-point lead and were outscored 26-0 in the final 13 minutes of Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans. So, what were the true highs and lows of the stunning loss? We break it down below.
The Good
Parker Washington
While three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown aren't exactly eye-popping numbers, it does not put Parker Washington's performance on Sunday into context. Washington drew multiple flags, made an incredible touchdown catch in the back of the end zone, and had a 12-yard catch that would have set the Jaguars up for a potentially game-winning 61-yard field goal on the final drive before a penalty wiped it out. This doesn't even take his massive punt return touchdown into consideration.
Jarrian Jones
What a game from Jarrian Jones. Making his first start of the season in the place of Jourdan Lewis, Jones made an excellent play to pick off Davis Mills early in the game, had another pass breakup and two tackles for loss, and would have had a clutch pass breakup against Christian Kirk on the final drive if not for a more-than questionable flag from the officials.
Cam Little
Cam Little appears to be back. Little made an early 55-yard field goal with ease that didn't count, then went on to make kicks from 32, 33 and 53 yards out. Little would have had a chance to kick a 61-yard field goal to win the game if not for a Chuma Edoga penalty, and odds are he would have made that too.
The Not So Good
The passing game
If the issue was merely the play-calling, the offensive line, the receivers, or Trevor Lawrence, they would be named here. Instead, it was all of it. Lawrence deserves little safety from blame after he made several errant turnover-worthy plays and missed an open Dyami Brown for a deep score. On the other hand, the Jaguars' wideouts struggled to get open, the offensive tackles had one of their worst games of the season, and the fourth-quarter play-calling left plenty to be desired.
The defense -- all of it
The Jaguars got a decent volume of pressures and saw Jarrian Jones play well on Sunday. Otherwise, it is hard to say any part of the defense played well. The pass-rush left the secondary out to dry all game, while the secondary was unable to slow down Nico Collins at any point. The run defense was perhaps the worst it has been all year, too, with the Texans getting anything they wanted down the stretch.
Remember when the Jaguars' defense over the first month of the season was all of the rage?
3rd downs
Third downs were not kind to the Jaguars on Sunday -- on either side of the ball. Offensively, the Jaguars struggled to convert key third downs late in the game, preventing them from putting the game away and preventing the defense from getting a rest during the marathon fourth quarter. The Jaguars were 4-of-11 on third-downs on offense, and it was even worse on defense.
Defensively, the Jaguars gave up three key third-and-longs in the final quarter and allowed the Texans to convert 10-of-15 third-downs. Ahead of Monday Night Football, the Jaguars are the second-worst third-down defense in Week 10 in terms of EPA/Play and the worst overall in success rate.
