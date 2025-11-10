What the Jaguars Can Take Away From Jakobi Meyers' Debut
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars did not see Week 10 go their way, with the Jaguars blowing the biggest lead in franchise history as a 19-point lead slipped away in a 36-29 loss to the Houston Texans.
But amongst the few bright spots for the Jaguars was new wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Just days after joining the franchise via a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, Meyers played 44% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps and caught all three of his targets for 41 yards, He also had a touchdown catch wiped off the board due to a false start along the offensive line.
Meyers' Debut
The Jaguars can't take any moral victories from the Texans. The loss was potentially season-defining, and we will soon find out the mettle of Liam Coen and his staff as a result of how they respond to this loss. But if there is one positive takeaway that doesn't involve Cam Little or Parker Washington, it is the fact thay Meyers looked exactly like what the Jaguars needed.
After the Jaguars' wide receiver room suffered through drops and mental errors throughout the course of the first eight games, Meyers quickly looked like the most reliable and consistent receiver on the roster after just four quarters with the franchise.
“He did a good job this week preparing himself to learn the system and gameplan as quick as he could to go and make plays for us," Trevor Lawrence said after the game. "He made a couple of big ones today and one early was taken off due to a penalty. He did a great job of being ready. He’s a super hard worker and he was impressive during the week. I thought he did a nice job.”
The Jaguars will get a bigger sample size over the next two months, but the early returns from Meyers are encouraging. If he plays every game moving forward like he did against the Texans, then the Jaguars should look to keep him in the offseason and move forward with a receiver core of Meyers/Travis Hunter/Brian Thomas Jr./Parker Washington.
