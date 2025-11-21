Can Jaguars Maintain New Offensive Identity vs. Cardinals
Things haven't gone the way many expected they would for the Jacksonville Jaguars under the tutelage of Liam Coen. That's not in any way an indictment of his performance through the first 10 games of his young career as an NFL head coach. At 6-4, he's ahead of schedule for even the rosiest optimists from the offseason.
However, the offense hasn't been as crisp, creative, or consistent as people thought it would be. As offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, Coen engineered a top-five attack in the league. His Bucs ranked in the upper echelon of every notable category: total yards, total points, rushing yards, rushing points, passing yards, and passing points.
The Jaguars this season haven't been nearly as fruitful. They've flashed glimpses of dominance on that side of the ball, but never really put it all together — until they took on the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 11, Jacksonville put up 35 points and 345 total yards. They were so effective on offense that punter Logan Cooke could have taken the day off, although they did need his services as a holder on Cam Little's extra points.
Can the Jaguars keep it rolling?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have tried all season to establish the run. They've done it with varying degrees of success throughout the early part of the year. How well they've been able to pound the rock has had a near-direct correlation with their record this season. In their victories, the Jaguars have averaged over 148 yards on the ground on 4.4 yards per carry, with 13 total touchdowns, according to StatMuse.
In their losses, they've gone for just 96.5 yards per game rushing on 4.2 yards per attempt with just one score. The numbers show that it hasn't necessarily been about efficiency for the Jaguars with their run game; it's more about commitment and staying on schedule in terms of the game script.
In Week 12, Jacksonville has a great opportunity to continue to firm up its identity as a rushing offense against a 3-7 Arizona Cardinals team that has fielded a middling run defense so far. FanDuel is expecting the Jaguars to lead with their ground game first in this one. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's line is set at just 211.5 passing yards, while both Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten are listed at -195 to find the end zone in Phoenix.
