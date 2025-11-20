Which Jaguars Team Will Show Up vs. Cardinals Week 12?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken their fans on quite the emotional rollercoaster throughout the 2025 NFL season. They started off the year as one of the top teams in the entire league at 4-1, including a marquee win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Monday Night Football. Then, they dropped two straight stinkers against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams before their bye.
In Week 10, they took one of the worst losses of any team in the entire league this year. They had built up a 29-10 lead over the Houston Texans going into the fourth quarter. They proceeded to allow Davis Mills to lead three touchdown drives in a row to erase the deficit, while their offense put up back-to-back 3-and-outs, giving the defense zero rest and failing to kill the clock or bury their opponent.
After such an embarrassing collapse, it was fair to wonder if the Jaguars' Cinderella run was over, that Head Coach Liam Coen and his players all turned back into pumpkins following a fantastical start to the season. Just when everyone was ready to jump ship, Jacksonville reeled them all back in with a commanding victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to get back in the win column and keep their postseason hopes alive.
Can Jacksonville take care of business in Arizona?
It's hard to believe that the Jacksonville Jaguars that showed up in the fourth quarter of Week 10 against the Houston Texans was the same team that put a 35-6 beatdown on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Versus LA, they absolutely dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball, constantly penetrating into the Chargers' backfield while keeping Trevor Lawrence clean and getting a ton of push in the ground game on offense.
They couldn't do any of that versus Houston — at least, not in the fourth quarter. It's impossible to tell which version of the Jaguars will show up in a given week. They've taken some of the worst losses in the entire NFL this season, but they also have six wins and hold the top mark for strength of victory in the AFC.
In Week 12, they go on the road to take on the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals. This should be a slam-dunk win for the Jaguars, but that hasn't proven to be the case for this team so far this season. As such, they're only slightly favored, laying 2.5 points on FanDuel and listed at -146 on the moneyline. The Cardinals are a middling team on both offense and defense. The over/under for this game has been set at 47.5 points.
