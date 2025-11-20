Trevor Lawrence Praises Jaguars' New Secret Offensive Weapon
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled to find offensive consistency. Even during their more impressive games in the 2025 NFL season, they haven't been performing the way they want on that side of the ball, especially under a mastermind like Head Coach Liam Coen. That changed against the Los Angeles Chargers.
One of the bigger reasons that Jacksonville's attack has struggled as of late is the absence of tight end Brenton Strange. He was in the midst of a breakout season before he went on IR with a quad issue in Week 5's win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Before he went down, he had emerged as one of the most reliable targets for Trevor Lawrence in the passing game, as well as a weapon on the ground as a run-blocker.
Going into Week 11 versus LA, the Jaguars were in a dire situation, losing primary backup tight end Hunter Long, too, with Strange still unable to return even after his mandatory four-game furlough. And yet, Jacksonville dominated the Chargers 35-6, largely due to the performance of their rushing attack.
Quintin Morris is a force
The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to run all over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten combined for 147 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on 29 carries. While the running backs deserve a ton of credit for finding creases and exploding through available gaps, the blockers should also receive their flowers for the push they were able to get up front.
Quintin Morris performed admirably in that arena. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence made sure to shout him out ahead of their Week 12 bout with the Arizona Cardinals:
"He's been awesome. Super hard worker, really can do anything he's asked of; he can block, he can run all the routes, he's got great hands — just shows up when you need him. And obviously at tight end, we've been a little banged up this year, so him being able to step up and do a lot of different things for us. We only had him and Johnny [Mundt] last week that were up and those guys having to learn pretty much everything the tight end can do, whether we're in 11, 12, 12 jumbo with an extra offensive lineman. There's a lot of moving parts for those guys and for them to be able to move around and do everything that's asked of them, it's pretty impressive."
"Obviously, Johnny's in that group too, and he's done a nice job, but Quintin was great. Seeing some of the blocks he had on Sunday, I'm sure you guys saw some of them, and he played really well and, obviously, had a catch. And I should have had a big one too, if I could have got the ball out there to him, he would've had a big touchdown as well. So, he's doing some great things and just — good teammate. I think it's been fun having him around.”
