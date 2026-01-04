Final Predictions for Jaguars Regular-Season Finale vs. Titans

The Tennessee Titans don't have much to play for in Week 18, aside from pride, player contract incentives, and draft positioning. That last one would require that they lose in the regular-season finale to give themselves the best chance possible to land transformative talents from the 2026 NFL rookie class.



The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, have a lot on the line. They already clinched a postseason bid two weeks ago, but their matchup with the Titans in Week 18 could have significant ramifications on their playoff prospects. A win would give them the AFC South crown, at least one home game in the postseason, and potentially even the No. 1 seed, and with it, the first-round bye. With so much at stake, the Jaguars will want to bring their A-game and ensure that this won't be their last game at EverBank Stadium this season.



Jaguars will win AFC South convincingly



Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

1. Brian Thomas Jr. will get loose



Head Coach Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars know how important Brian Thomas Jr. will be to their potential postseason run. With Travis Hunter Jr. out for the season with an LCL tear, there's no one else on the roster who can match BTJ's explosive playmaking potential.



Jakobi Meyers has been the trusty hands over the middle whom Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars can turn to for a tough catch in a big spot. Parker Washington is fearless, reliable, and capable of making plays after the catch. Brenton Strange consistently makes himself available as an outlet for T-Law. But none of them threaten defenses deep the way BTJ can. Jacksonville will want to get him in a groove before the playoffs, and that could lead to a strong performance from him versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.



Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a receiver during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Cam Ward will throw an interception



It's the last game of the year, which means it's Cam Ward's last chance to add to his rookie resume. He's been on a heater since playing the Jaguars last time, having thrown for 766 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception. He hasn't given away a pick in three straight games.



That'll change in Jacksonville. The Jaguars' defense has notched eight interceptions in their last four games, at least one in each outing. They weren't able to get Cam Ward in the first leg of the season series. I think they'll be seeking to humble their newest divisional rival quarterback in his last game.

To see if these predictions come to life against the Titans, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.