JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to lick their wounds after a tough Week 11.

The Jaguars lost a very winnable game against the Giants in Week 11, slipping to 7-3 after a 23-18 loss at MetLife Stadium. But even with the poor outcome, the Jaguars still had several players come up big for them over the course of Sunday afternoon.

So, which Jaguars earned game balls after today's performance? We break down the three standout performers below.

Offense: WR Parker Washington

While it certainly feels like Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington got robbed of a touchdown (twice, somehow), he still had a stellar game all things considered. He was targeted a whopping 17 times, but more than anything he proved that when it is crunch time and the Jaguars need a big play, he is the first person they need to think of getting the ball to. His 3rd-and-20 catch and first down in the fourth quarter is a huge reason this was even a game at all.

Washington recorded 103 yards on eight receptions, surpassing 100 receiving yards in consecutive games for the second time in his career. His 13 receptions of 20-plus yards this season are tied for the most in the AFC, while his six receptions of 20-plus yards since Week 10 are the most in the NFL. There were not many players on offense who performed well, but it certainly felt like Washington was able to.

Defense: DE Josh Hines-Allen

The Jaguars' defense had a few players put in standout performances on Sunday, including Antonio Johnson and Ventrell Miller. It was a quieter day for the Jaguars' two new additions to the defense in Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III, but there was still one big-name defender for the Jaguars who was able to make plays when they needed it: defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, who recorded a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

Hines-Allen is the only player in the NFL this year with two different games with a sack and forced fumble in the same four quarters, and he has been able to make big plays for the Jaguars in big spots this year. Perhaps the big plays do not always come in the form of sacks, but Hines-Allen made a massive difference to the Jaguars' defense on Sunday, and it was the kind of performance that should remind people how key he is to the Jaguars' defense as a whole.

Special Teams: K Cam Little

What a run for Jaguars kicker Cam Little. Ever since the Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles when he hit a walk-off, he has been a machine. Little went four-for-four on field goals against the Giants, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to make at least four field goals in three consecutive games. Little also became the first player in Jaguars history to make 12 field goals in a three-game span. He has scored 43 points over that stretch, the second-most points in a three-game span in franchise history. He has been terrific for Jacksonville this season, and is deserving of Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors if he keeps it up over the next two months.