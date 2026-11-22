JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars were always going to need Jordan Davis to make a big impact in Week 11. Their list of inactives has put even more pressure on his debut.

The Jaguars announced their Week 11 inactives for Sunday's contest with the New York Giants, and it includes a key piece of their defensive tackle rotation in backup defensive tackle Matt Dickerson. With Dickerson set to miss the game with a neck injury, the Jaguars will need Davis and fellow new defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to hold down the fort entirely at nose tackle.

Jaguars Inactives

No, Dickerson was not the lynchpin of the Jaguars' defensive tackle rotation, but he has started the last two games for the Jaguars at nose tackle as they prepared for the debut of Davis. The Jaguars had Davis and Jessie Bates III sit last week as they got their bye weeks after not having a bye with the Philadelphia Eagles or Atlanta Falcons, though the Jaguars have been able to see both of them practice for a full week now.

“I think you're always looking at what people do well, is probably the way I would say it. You're never going to wholesale change anything you do when you get new guys, but it's really where do they fit in, what do they do best, what positions can they help us and can you really give them the opportunity to excel?" Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.

"That's what we've kind of spent the last week doing and just getting them acclimated. We have a better feel for that, better feel for them as well. So that's been good.”

Davis is set to play a big role for the Jaguars in his debut game, which was always going to be the case. But now with the defensive tackle room just a bit thinner, the Jaguars will need Davis to step up even more.

There will also be another debut for the Jaguars on Sunday, with fourth-round rookie defensive end Wesley Williams active for the first time this season . Williams will step in at the backup defensive end spot behind Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen, and Bryan Thomas Jr. with the Jaguars set to be missing veteran defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green II.

In addition to Dickerson, the Jaguars will also have the following players inactive:

WR CJ Williams

DB Jalen Huskey

OL Robert Hainsey

DE Danny Striggow

DL Albert Regis